Namibia: Rundu Women Scramble to Buy Cabbages to Resell

AROUND 100 women selling vegetables in the town of Rundu travel long distances to overnight at the Salem co-operative project to buy vegetables to sell for a living. The Salem project is an irrigation initiative for small-scale farmers, situated at Uvhungu-Vhungu village in the Kavango East region, about seven kilometres east of Rundu.

The self-employed women flock to the project as early as 04h00 daily, while others overnight there to buy vegetables they sell on the streets of Rundu. Some women hire transport, while others walk to collect their produce. One of the women who came from Sauyemwa said they go to Salem as early as 03h00 in the morning to go and camp there in order to buy cabbages to sell to support their families. She said they have been forced to do so because of the drought that has hit the country, noting that in the past, they could grow their own produce at their villages.

"We are now forced to take drastic measures of overnighting at Salem to buy cabbages as people scramble for the cabbages there," she added.

When Nampa visited the site on Monday morning, women were sitting next to piles of cabbage, waiting to pay for the items. A representative of the co-operative, Laurenta Nkandanga, confirmed to Nampa that especially women flock to buy vegetables from the co-operative. Kandanga said although it is good business for them, they also have challenges of water scarcity as the water pump they used to pump water from the river about one kilometre away does not have the capacity to pump water for all the producers at Salem.

She further said the group once bought a bigger water pump, which has been damaged, calling for assistance in this regard to help them survive. "We are just asking any good Samaritan or the government to meet us halfway in order to help us acquire a bigger pump that can sustain all of us," she pleaded. About 43 small-scale farmers, mostly women, have been farming through the co-operative on the 34-hectare plot. The piece of land was donated by the Sambyu Traditional Authority, to set up a cooperative, accommodating small-scale farmers since 1985. - Nampa