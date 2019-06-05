South Africa: MyCiti to Refund Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain Monthly Bus Ticket Holders

MyCiTi passengers in Cape Town, who bought monthly tickets for the N2 Express to Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, will be refunded on Friday, the city's transport department said.

"We are aware that many low-income households rely on the N2 Express service and that they budget carefully to meet their monthly expenses," said Felicity Purchase, a member of the mayoral committee for transport, on Wednesday.

It emerged that 154 monthly tickets were bought for this route before it was suspended on June 1, when the contract with the city's joint venture partners lapsed.

The notification that the service was suspended was also made on the same day, leaving those who had already bought their monthly tickets out of pocket and scrambling to find alternative means of transportation.

These monthly ticket holders can now go to the Zone 3 kiosk at the Civic MyCiTi bus station in Cape Town for their refunds on Fridays from 10:00.

From Monday onwards, until June 21, they can also do so between 06:30 and 21:45.

Affected passengers will have to fill in a form and sign it to get the immediate cash refund.

No money would be handed out at the Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain kiosks for safety reasons, the city said.

Negotiations to get the buses back on the road are ongoing.

News24 is seeking confirmation from the city regarding a statement from the provincial ANC, which said that services would resume immediately, based on a different contract.

