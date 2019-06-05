Mozambique: Frelimo Registers for General Elections

Maputo — Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party on Tuesday registered with the National Elections Commission (CNE) in order to participate in the presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections scheduled for 15 October.

Any party that wishes to take part in the elections must register with the CNE) between 1 and 15 June. This is a precondition for the later presentation of nomination papers for the parties' candidates. The registration consists of delivering copies of the party's statutes, its name, acronym and symbol, and a list of members of the party leadership. The party must also provide the name of its election agent, with a copy of the party document appointing him, and proof that he or she is a registered voter with no criminal record.

The Frelimo national election agent, Veronica Macamo (who is also chairperson of the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic), registered the party. She told reporters that, as in all previous general elections, Frelimo intends to stand in all of Mozambique's provinces.

She was certain that all the Frelimo documentation is in order, and so did not expect the CNE to contact her to correct anything. "This was organised a long time ago", she said.

In the coming period, Frelimo will present the list of its candidates for all three elections. One of these is already known - the latest Frelimo Congress, held in 2017, voted unanimously to run Filipe Nyusi for a second term as President of the Republic, a decision that was reiterated in a meeting last month of the Frelimo Central Committee.

"We are prepared and with great strength, and we have no doubt that we are going to win, and win well", declared Macamo.

Frelimo became the third party to register with the CNE. Om Monday, the second largest opposition force, the MDM (Mozambique Democratic Movement) registered, as did the newly formed PODEMOS (Party of Optimists of Mozambique).