Namibia: China Joins War On Drought - Donates N$2.2 Million to Relief Programme

The Chinese Red Cross Society, on Wednesday donated around N$2.2 million to the government's drought relief programme, Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming announced at an event.

China joined the list of international countries that have so far contributed to drought alleviation in the country.

The US government through the USAID's Office for Disaster Assistance recently donated N$1.4 million for immediate drought assistance, while the Indian government pledged 1,000 metric tonnes of cereals.

According to Yiming, the Chinese embassy will hand over the donation as soon as possible to the office of the Prime Minister.

The ambassador said that the embassy is still assessing the drought situation and is still considering further possible assistance.

"After our assessment we will be able to establish how we can be able to offer more assistance," he added.