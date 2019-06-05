Uganda: Five Dead, 50 Missing After Fresh Landslides in Bududa

Photo: Independent Uganda

Survivors look on as flood waters pass through homes in a village in Uganda’s Bududa district.

Kampala, Uganda — At least five people have been confirmed dead following fresh landslides in Bududa district. More than 50 others are reported missing since the landslide that came with a heavy downpour on Tuesday evening.

About 150 houses were reportedly razed by the landslides.

The office of the Prime Minister says that Search and Rescue teams have been sent on the ground to work with local authorities and other agencies to establish the facts to inform the next course of immediate action.

In the meantime, people living on risky and dangerous slopes of Mt Elgon continue to be advised to move away and seek shelter with friends and relatives in lower and safer grounds as the rains come.

The latest landslide comes a few months after the government started resettling the first batch of the survivors of the October 11, 2018 landslides in the same area and other places in Bugisu sub-region to Bulambuli Resettlement on May 19.

In the first phase, 101 houses have been built in Bulambuli out of a planned 900 houses. In total, over 100,000 people living precariously on the slopes of Mount Elgon are estimated to be at great danger and requiring relocation.

The second phase of construction of 140 houses is underway.