Sudan: UN to Remove Some Civilian Staff - For Now

Photo: Jason Patinkin/Voice of America

Roadblocks set up by protesters are seen in the Burri neighborhood to protest the June 2 massacre of at least 60 civilians, in Khartoum, Sudan,

Cape Town — The United Nations is temporarily removing some civilian staff from Sudan because of the security situation in the country, Reuters reports from the United Nations.

Medics linked to the opposition said the death toll from Monday’s a deadly raid on a protest camp and subsequent unrest had risen to 108 and that it was expected to increase further. No official casualty figures have been released.

“What we are doing is temporarily relocating some of the staff from Sudan. There will still be some staff on hand to perform critical functions but because of security some... are being relocated temporarily,” Reuters quotes U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq as saying.