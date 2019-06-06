5 June 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Fire Destroys Relief Materials Meant for IDPs in Borno

Tagged:

Related Topics

An early morning inferno on Wednesday destroyed relief materials worth millions of Naira at the Presidential Committee on Northeast Initiative's (PCNI) warehouse, Baga Road in Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire which started at about 6.00 a.m, destroyed about 400 mattresses, a vehicle and other items in the warehouse.

Personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), police, fire service and residents in the area quickly rushed to the scene of the incident and assisted in putting out the fire.

The Public Relation's Officer of the Borno State Fire Service, Ambursa Pindar, confirming the incident, said a fire truck was deployed to the scene.

Mr Pindar said the fire destroyed some property including a jeep that was abandoned in the warehouse, stressing that no life was lost, neither did any one sustain injury.

"We could not ascertain the cause of the fire because nobody was present at the time of the incident. No security men, nobody was present," he said.

He said machines and equipment belonging to the Maiduguri Flour Mills, owners of the warehouse, were also not affected, saying that only the part being utilised by PCNI was affected by the fire.

Head of Media and Communications, PCNI, Alkasim Abdulkadir, when contacted said he was yet to be briefed on the incident by its office in Maiduguri.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Switzerland Sues Nigeria Over Detained Vessel

The Swiss authorities have filed a suit against Nigeria at the international court over the detention of San Padre Pio,… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.