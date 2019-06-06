Sudan: Troika - Khartoum Massacre Has Put Peace in Sudan in Jeopardy

Photo: Jason Patinkin/Voice of America

Wounded protester Mohmoud Abdulla flashes a peace sign while hiding in a corridor at Royal Care Hospital as Rapid Support Forces surrounded the building, in Khartoum, Sudan, June 4, 2019.

Washington / London / Oslo — By ordering the violent dispersal of the sit-in in Khartoum on Monday which killed at least 100 people, "Sudan's Transitional Military Council has put the transition process and peace in jeopardy" according to a joint statement by the Sudan Troika; the governments of the USA, UK, and Norway yesterday.

"The Troika condemns the violent attacks in Sudan on June 3, which resulted in the killing and injuring of many peaceful civilian protesters. By ordering these attacks, the Transitional Military Council has put the transition process and peace in Sudan in jeopardy.

"We call for an agreed transfer of power to a civilian-led government as demanded by the people of Sudan. We welcome the statement of the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and support the important role of the AU in solving the crisis in Sudan, including its demand for an immediate handover to a civilian-led government."

In the statement, the Troika also expresses its serious concern over the TMC's announcement that it will cease negotiations with the Alliance for Freedom and Change, retract all previous agreements with them on formation of an interim government, and will hold elections within nine months.

"The people of Sudan deserve an orderly transition, led by civilians, that can establish the conditions for free and fair elections, rather than have rushed elections imposed by the TMC's security forces," the Troika statement concludes.

International community

The troika statements adds to the international chorus of condemnation since the Monday massacre. The United Nations Secretary-General, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, as well as the EU and the UK and USA separately have all released statement condemning the massacre.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about ongoing protests to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.