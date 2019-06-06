Nigeria: Ganduje Cancels Durbar As Hoodlums Kill Guests At Emir's Palace

Kano — The annual Sallah durbar turned tragic yesterday in Kano State, as many people reportedly lost their lives and many others sustained injuries during the ceremony.All were pomp and ceremony until the traditional horse ride at the Emir of Kano's palace turned violent about 7pm when some suspected hoodlums reported invaded the arena.

A strange movement by the suspects, The Guardian gathered, was instantly resisted by the emirate guards and traditional hunters, but not without inflicting terror on guests with dangerous weapons.Although, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was conspicuously absent during the traditional Hawan Dauche, the crisis had forceful Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, district heads and personalities, as well as members of the diplomatic corps to leave the arena under security cover.

When contacted, the spokesperson of Kano police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the ugly incident. He, however, could not confirm the number of casualties at the time of filing this report.Meanwhile, Kano State government has cancelled the annual Hawan Nassarawa, slated for today.

Hawan Nassarawa is part of traditional Sallah activities on the third day of Eid el-fitir where the Emir of Kano is expected to visit the state governor at the Government house and later walk round the municipality, in his majesty.Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, stated that the cancellation was due to security reasons.

"Governor Ganduje meet with heads of security agencies on the security situation during Sallah where they confirmed an intelligence report on possible breach of peace during the upcoming event. "It is clear to all that Governor Ganduje is a peace-loving leader, who doesn't toy with safety and security of his people and other citizens living in Kano.

"For this reason and as a result of the intelligence report, the state government is not relenting, and it declared Hawan Nassarawa cancelled," the statement read in part.It further noted that the emirate council was duly informed about the intelligence report and the cancellation of Hawan Nassarawa shortly after the security meeting.Government, however, wants residents to feel free to go about their normal Sallah celebration, he said.