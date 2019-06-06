Kenya: Man Stabs Wife to Death Before Committing Suicide

A village in Kakamega County is reeling in shock after a man stabbed his wife to death before committing suicide.

Noah Inyangala, 34, is reported to have attacked his wife on suspicion of having an extramarital affair with a neighbour in Mawe Tatu sub-location, Likuyani sub-county.

The couple was found in their house on Monday afternoon by Inyangala's father, Shem Kusimba, who had gone to visit them.

Kakamega police commander Mrs Wilkister Verah said Inyangala left a suicide note alleging that his wife, Metrine Nasimiyu, 29, had been unfaithful to him.

CHILLING INCIDENT

The police chief said Mr Kusimba, stumbled on the chilling incident when he went to find out where his son and his wife were after they failed to wake up in the morning.

He knocked on their door but there was no response. He then decided to force the door open and found his daughter-in-law sprawled on the floor in a pool of blood with a deep cut on her neck.

"He noticed the body of his son was hanging on a rope from the roof. There was a suicide note he had written complaining his wife had been unfaithful to him," said Mrs Verah.

BIG SHOCK

The bodies were moved to the the Cherengani mortuary in the neigbouring Trans-Nzoia County for a postmortem examination.

A relative, Ms Grace Kataka, said the couple has been living peacefully for the last eight years and the incident came as a shock.

"We have never received any complaints from the couple and the killings have come as big shock to us," said Ms Kataka.