South Africa: Jeremy Loops Celebrates His Triumphant Return to South Africa With a Tour

Cape Town — After months on the road touring the globe, modern folk hitmaker, Jeremy Loops brings it back home to present his last 2019 South African tour, Golden Waves, across seven cities around the country this July.

Off the back of his US tour this April, and chart toppers Gold and Waves going gold, Jeremy announced the new tour on Tuesday.

This will be the last live band tour in South Africa before they head back to the studio to start on the next album.

While Gold, one of the major singles from his album Critical As Water won Best Music Video at the 2019 South African Music Awards, Jeremy's already begun teasing some of his new music, with latest single My People getting heavy rotation on major streaming platforms.

His latest album Critical As Water has proved its weight in gold and carried many large local and international tours, being capped off later this year with a headline show at the 6000 capacity Brixton Academy in London.

TOUR DATES AND VENUES:

Friday, 5 July 2019 - Port Elizabeth - Bru Bar

Saturday, 6 July 2019 - East London - C-Club

Thursday, 11 July 2019 - White River - Casterbridge Barnyard

Friday, 12 July 2019 - Johannesburg - Barnyard Rivonia

Saturday, 13 July 2019 - 'Jeffrey's Bay - Jbay Corona

Thursday, 18 July 2019 - Johannesburg - GoodLuck Bar

Friday, 19 July 2019 - Pretoria - Platteland

Saturday, 20 July 2019 - Bloemfontein - Showgrounds Hall

All tickets can be bought here.

Source: Supplied