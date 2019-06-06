Uganda: KIU Student Arrested for Faking Her Kidnap

Police in Kagadi have arrested Brenda Tushabe, 20, a student of Kampala International University (KIU) on allegations of faking her kidnap.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that Tushabe allegedly disappeared from her father's home in Nyakabale village, Kagadi district on June 1.

He says later her father Suleiman Kazigani started receiving calls from unknown people claiming to have abducted her daughter. The alleged abductors using Tushabe's mobile phone demanded a ransom of Shs 300,000 from her father. They also threatened to kill her should the family fail to send them the money.

This prompted Kazigani to rush to Kagadi police and reported the matter. However Tushabe reappeared in Kagadi town on Tuesday afternoon.

She was sighted on a Boda Boda motorcycle by some people who alerted police. According to Hakiza, Tushabe is alleged to have connived with thugs to fake her kidnap.