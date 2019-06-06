Seychelles: President Honours Enforcement Officers of Biodiversity Conservation

press release

To celebrate World Environment Day, commemorated worldwide on 5 June, President Danny Faure hosted a ceremony in honour of Enforcement Officers of Biodiversity Conservation at State House this morning.

Attended by over 90 officials from various environment and conservation organisations in Seychelles, the President commended them for their dedication and spoke on the need to raise greater awareness on the extraordinary work they do to protect the environment of our islands.

"As front-liners in the protection of our environment, each and every one of you plays a very important role. Today on behalf of the people of Seychelles and Government, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for your hard work and countless sacrifices you make in your line of duty. Today we honour you all," said President Faure.

The President also presented tokens of appreciation to the two longest serving Enforcement Officers, Mrs Helene Rose, the Senior Climate Adaption Technician at the Climate Change Department who has served for over 20 years, and Mr Maxime Jérémie, Forester from the Seychelles National Park Authority (SNPA) with 39 years of service.

In the welcoming address the Minister for Environment, Energy and Climate Change, Mr Wallace Cosgrow highlighted this year's United Nations World Environment Day theme, focused on air pollution and its impact worldwide and on our daily lives.

During the ceremony guests present also viewed a video montage entitled 'A Day in the life of a Ranger, unsung heroes of biodiversity conservation: Rangers, Wardens and Conservation Officers,' which featured a collection of images illustrating various aspects of conservation work from the various biodiversity conservation organisations represented.