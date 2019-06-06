6 June 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why I Entrusted Nigerian Treasury With Women - Buhari

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why he entrusted the country's treasury in the hands of women.

Hosting representatives of Nigerian women on a Sallah homage at the State House,Abuja he assured that he would give more recognition to women in his new cabinet.

"I think the biggest trust any leader will entrust, whether in a household, a town or a country is to give the treasury to the women. Since I came women are in charge of the treasury.

"So, I don't think it is the number that matters, the fundamental thing is who hold the bag. Look at the treasury and look at the civil service. Even with this, you are still asking for more. In the spirit of Oliver Twist, we will watch out the numbers," he said.

Leading the women, the Senior Special Assitant to the President on Administration, Dr. Hajo Sani, urged Buhari to consider more women in his cabinet.

"We know you have us at the back of your heart and you know we have the women that are capable, women that have the potentials and women that will have value to your administration," she said.

Also, speaking a former deputy governor of Plateau state, Pauline Tallen prayed that God will continuously grant the president good health, day and night.

Speaking on behalf of the country's civil servants, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, said " this time as we move to the next level with you, we will definitely make you proud."

Nigeria

What We're Doing About Abacha's U.S.$300 Million - Govt

Negotiations between Nigeria, the United States of America and the Island of Jersey for the return of fresh $300m from… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.