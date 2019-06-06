Nigeria: Why I Entrusted Nigerian Treasury With Women - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why he entrusted the country's treasury in the hands of women.

Hosting representatives of Nigerian women on a Sallah homage at the State House,Abuja he assured that he would give more recognition to women in his new cabinet.

"I think the biggest trust any leader will entrust, whether in a household, a town or a country is to give the treasury to the women. Since I came women are in charge of the treasury.

"So, I don't think it is the number that matters, the fundamental thing is who hold the bag. Look at the treasury and look at the civil service. Even with this, you are still asking for more. In the spirit of Oliver Twist, we will watch out the numbers," he said.

Leading the women, the Senior Special Assitant to the President on Administration, Dr. Hajo Sani, urged Buhari to consider more women in his cabinet.

"We know you have us at the back of your heart and you know we have the women that are capable, women that have the potentials and women that will have value to your administration," she said.

Also, speaking a former deputy governor of Plateau state, Pauline Tallen prayed that God will continuously grant the president good health, day and night.

Speaking on behalf of the country's civil servants, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, said " this time as we move to the next level with you, we will definitely make you proud."