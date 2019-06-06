5 June 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Sacks State Administration Inspectors

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço Wednesday fired Maria Isabel Fernandes Tormenta dos Santos and Octávio Tombé Quimbila Capita from the position of Assistant Inspectors General of the State Administration.

João Lourenço appointed Tomás Gabriel Neto Joaquim and Eduardo Semente Augusto to take over, according to a press release from the President's Civil Affairs Office.

Maria Isabel Fernandes Tormenta dos Santos was appointed in November 2017, while Octávio Tombé Quimbila Capita in April 2018.

Angola

Sonangol, United Shine Sign Agreement On Cabinda Refinery

A partnership agreement for the construction of high-conversion crude oil refinery in northern Cabinda province was… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.