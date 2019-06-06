Angola: Sonangol, United Shine Sign Agreement On Cabinda Refinery

Luanda — A partnership agreement for the construction of high-conversion crude oil refinery in northern Cabinda province was signed last Tuesday in Luanda.

The agreement was signed between Sonangol and United Shine, on the sidelines of Conference on "Angola Oil and Gas 2019", opened Tuesday by the head of State Joao Lourenço in Luanda .

United Shine won a tender launched by the State-run oil firm Sonangol in 2017.

The tender provides for the construction of a refinery with processing capacity of 60,000 barrels of oil per day.

The goal is to produce byproducts such as diesel, gasoline and Jet A1.

The construction is part of Sonangol's priorities and cover the National Development Plan, under the Government strategy to reduce costs through the import of oil byproducts.

The 4- 6 June Forum is taking part at a time the Gas and Oil sector is undergoing reforms, started in 2017.