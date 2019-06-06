South Africa: Raymond Louw - a Journalist's Editor

Raymond Louw was the courageous editor of the Rand Daily Mail during the era of apartheid prime minister John Vorster. He was the right editor for his time -- his term almost exactly matched Vorster's 12 years in office. Vorster was a 'jackboot' premier and Louw stood up to him as editor from 1965 until he was fired by the newspaper's board in 1977. In the four decades since, he made a niche for himself based on one consistent principle -- press freedom is inviolable, no matter who is in the government.

The death of Raymond Louw around 2am on Wednesday 5 June, less than 24 hours after his wife, Jean, marks the end of an era for generations of South African journalists touched by his unshakeable support for media freedom and journalists, no matter from where the threat came.

During Raymond's editorship of the Rand Daily Mail, studies found more than 70% of the United Nations' material on apartheid came from his newspaper. It was that important. It was the source of information before the Weekly Mail (now the Mail & Guardian), before New Nation, before Vrye Weekblad, before Grassroots. There was nothing to match it. Its material appeared...