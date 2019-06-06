South Africa: What Children Need From You, Mr President

opinion

The prevailing rhetoric relating to children among politicians is that 'children are our future'. However, it is essential to note that children exist in the present, and unless we invest adequately and appropriately in children and their well-being the future of this country is bleak.

Dear President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa,

Congratulations on your election and appointment to the highest office of the South African Government. With the entry of the 6th term of the African National Congress as the governing party of our democracy, we, as representatives of the children's sector, beg for your attention to the plight of many children in South Africa.

In the excitement that followed the advent of democracy in South Africa, many of us who work with children anticipated attention to the plight of children who had been excluded from quality services and a decent life. And indeed, many positive developments contributing to positive changes in the lives of children and their families have occurred.

These include the child support grant, which has benefited millions of children; changes in law and policy that are applauded globally as progressive and holistic and with the potential, if implemented, to contribute to the optimal development of South Africa's...