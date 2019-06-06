Tanzania: Police Pursuing Teenager Over Murder

A TEENAGER, Edison Mwananjela aged 18 from Nkundi village, Nkasi District in Rukwa Region, is on the run after allegedly hitting his father Galus Mwananjela (42) to death with a wooden handle of a traditional hoe.

In the scuffle, the boy was alleged to have also broken his father's hands, before severely injuring his head that caused him to die while being rushed to nearby Dispensary for treatment.

The heinous incident occurred recently and when the 'Daily News' approached the Rukwa Regional Police Commander (RPC) Mr Mathias Nyange over the phone if he had any information, he said: "I'm not in a position to know all the criminal activities taking place in the region."

However, impeccable report from the scene recounted that the boy was 'fed up' with his father constantly abusing his mother, Theresia Wakutumwa for quite a long time.

Eye witnesses who preferred anonymity told this newspaper that the incident occurred at around 9:00pm at the village, with the informer saying: "The man had the habit of frequently abusing his wife Theresia by beating her, sometimes assaulting her using a hoe handle."

Recalling one of couple's fights the informer said that the man reacted badly to a neighbour who tried to intervene and separate them by also beating him. In the scene, a close relative of the deceased said that on that material night, the couple returned home from drinking spree and thereafter turned violent against her and forced her to seek refuge at her boyfriend's house.

In his scuffle with his son that started with verbal insults, they resorted to physical confrontation, even the previous day Mwananjela had assaulted his wife. "Suddenly their son appeared on the scene, and attempted to reconcile them, but his father turned violent and threatened to hit him also.

"The following day his son still with rage ascended on him with the handle, despite the intervention of the relatives and thereafter he died," the source said. However, reports from the Sumbawanga Town Central Police Headquarters, confirmed that the boy was on the run and they are still looking for him.