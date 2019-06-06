South Africa: A Clean Environment Is the Future We Want - Leave No One Behind

analysis

Combating air and water pollution, climate change, global warming and a host of other environmental challenges is no longer just the realm of specialists -- citizen science and technology means that we can all contribute and make sure no one is left behind.

Similar to other nations in the world, South Africa is dealing with a number of environmental concerns including global warming, air pollution, urbanisation, water pollution, climate change and many others.

Since 1974, 5 June has been marked as World Environment Day, a day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment. The focus for 2019's World Environment Day is on beating air pollution. According to the United Nations (UN), 98% of cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants in low- and middle-income countries fail to meet the World Health Organisation's air quality guidelines.

Air pollution is caused by the emission of pollutants from industrial, domestic and traffic sources, such as sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, ozone and many other emerging atmospheric micropollutants of concern such microplastics, volatile organic compounds and so on.

Atmospheric emissions do not just affect the air we breathe and thus our health, but can also negatively impact our water resources, biodiversity...