Nigeria's Police Chief Wants Tougher Laws Against Kidnapping

The Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, Wednesday called for tougher laws against kidnapping and banditry including possible state seizure of assets linked to illicit proceeds from illegal acts.

Already, some states like Zamfara and Edo have put death penalty as punishnent for kidnappers.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, in a statement said the police boss made this call while addressing a delegation of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Nasarawa State Chapter, led by Aminu Maifata, who paid him the traditional Salah visit in his official quarters in Abuja.

He noted that the call has become necessary against the increasingly daring resort to these forms of crimes by criminal elements in the society.

Mr Adamu said he believes the action will act as a strong disincentive to potential kidnappers and other violent criminals.

The IGP also appraised the visitors on the successes recorded by "Operation Puff Adder" in the ongoing fight against criminal elements across the country.

He said since the launch of Operation Puff Adder on April 5, a total of 63 kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt by police operatives, while 2,175 suspects were arrested for various offences.

He said the offences include kidnapping, 852 people; amed robbery, 865 people; murder, 359 people and cultism, 99 people.

The police boss said that 834 arms, including two rocket launchers, as well as 19,009 live ammunition were recovered with Oyo State recording the highest number of 9,500 live ammunition.

The IGP stated that the police are reviewing their strategies to ensure proactive interception of illicit weapons brought into the country and at the same time mop up unauthorised weapons in circulation.

Mr Adamu said while a good number of the cases are already being prosecuted in courts across the country, many of the cases are still under investigation owing largely to the complexity of investigating and managing organised crimes.

While commending his officials, he stated that the mind-boggling size of the arrests and arms recovered so far is a testament to the efficacy of Operation Puff Adder and more importantly to the unalloyed and unwavering support of the public to the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.