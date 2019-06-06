South Africa: I'm Accountable for Alex Demolitions, Joburg City Manager Tells Commission of Inquiry

The Gauteng Department of Water and Sanitation says that problems in Alexandra are 'old' and that the City of Johannesburg has failed to maintain the area's wastewater systems.

According to the Gauteng director of the Department of Water and Sanitation, Sibusiso Mthembu, there have been past interventions by the department to handle sewage issues in the township of Alexandra, but these were never sustained by the City of Johannesburg.

"What we have a concern with when it comes to Alexandra is how the wastewater is being managed, the collection network there, I think, the City is not doing the best that it should," Mthembu said.

Mthembu told the commission of inquiry into Alexandra that the department's legislative powers allow it to regulate -- through the issuing of licences -- and support metros.

The inquiry is being held by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Public Protector's office. It was set up after protests in April 2019. The commission is investigating overcrowding, water and sanitation, lack of housing and allegations of corruption involving the R1.3-billion Alexandra Renewal Project.

"Before we can regulate, we need to support the City. We supported the City in 2009, 2010 and 2011 in...