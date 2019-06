A Harmony Gold employee has died of his injuries on Wednesday following an incident involving a scraper winch at the Tshepong mine in Welkom, the company said.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and wish to express our sincerest condolences to the deceased employee's family, friends and colleagues," said Peter Steenkamp, Harmony's chief executive officer.

An investigation into the incident is currently under way.

News24