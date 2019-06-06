Kenya: Former England Striker Peter Crouch 'Names' Son After Divock Origi

Photo: Nairobi News

LEFT: Baby Divock Samrat Crouch. RIGHT: Liverpool forward Divock Origi.

Former England striker Peter Crouch announced the birth of his baby boy on Tuesday by revealing he is thinking of naming after Liverpool FC footballer with Kenyan roots Divock Origi.

Crouch, who played for Liverpool and Stoke City, posted on Twitter: "Our beautiful baby boy was born on Monday June 3 mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well."

Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well pic.twitter.com/C8yYyY9Atv

- Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) June 4, 2019

The 38 year-old has previously joked that they had thought about naming their fourth child Samrat after his favourite curry house.

He has seemingly opted for Divock - with Samrat as a middle name - in tribute to Liverpool forward Divock Origi who netted the Reds second in their 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Champions League final over the weekend.

Crouch later clarified: "Our boy is beautiful, the name is still to be clarified, unfortunately. Not going for Divock Samrat."

That he even contemplated posting the name indicates how Divock's stock has risen following his exploits in the UEFA Champions League semis and final against Barcelona and Tottenham respectively

Divock is a Belgian professional footballer born to Kenyan parents.