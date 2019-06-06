Liberia: President Weah Commissions New Deputy Police Director for Operations

Monrovia — The Liberian President, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, has commissioned the newly appointed Director for Operations of the Liberia National Police, Col. Marvin Sarkor.

Performing the Commissioning ceremony Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his Foreign Ministry Office, President Weah charged Col. Sarkor to execute his duties with the highest degree of diligence, sensitivity and commitment.

The Liberian Leader also expressed hope in Col. Sarkor's ability to perform in the interest of the nation and people.

President Weah said Col. Sarkor's preferment is as a result of his experience, understanding and long service in the security sector, noting that "Liberia needs your best."

In response, the commissioned Deputy Police Director for Operations thanked the Liberian Leader for the confidence reposed in him to serve his country and people at this critical juncture of national existence.

He assured the President that he would do everything within his powers to serve with outmost commitment and diligence.

President Weah, last month, appointed Col. Sarkor to replace former Deputy Police Director for Operations, Col. Robert Budy who was appointed Commissioner General of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS).