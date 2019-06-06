5 June 2019

Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Weah Directs All Public Offices Remain Open for Business On June 7

Tagged:

Related Topics

Monrovia — The President of the Republic, His Excellency George Manneh Weah, has ordered all government Ministries and Agencies to remain open and functional to the public, including Friday, June 7.

In a directive issued today, June 5, 2019, President Weah ordered that all public institutions open their doors to the public on all working days and throughout official working hours in order to do the Liberian people's work without fail.

The directive, the President said, includes June 7, 2019.

"My office has made no declaration for June 7, 2019 as public holiday; I therefore expect that government offices remain open and functional to the public as usual," the Liberian Leader said.

President Weah said under the prevailing national challenges, Government is committed to ensure the maintenance of public order and provide essential services to citizens and foreigners within our borders.

"I have instructed our security apparatus to ensure the protection of the rights of all," he said, calling on public servants to "take note of this order and act accordingly."

Liberia

First Casualty Ahead of June 7

-- Ahead of June 7 protest Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.