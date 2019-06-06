South Africa: Sentencing Proceedings Kick Off for Convicted Taxi Serial Rapist

Sentencing proceedings of convicted taxi serial rapist, Zakaria Muyambo, 34, are expected to kick off in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Victim statements and evidence in mitigation are expected to form part of the proceedings when they continue on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Acting Judge Peet Johnson found Muyambo guilty of 27 charges, including rape, kidnapping and robbery.

Background

From May 2015 to October 2016, Muyambo pounced on eight female passengers who boarded his minibus in Olifantsfontein, Centurion and Gerhardsville, Atteridgeville.

The 34-year-old also robbed victims of their personal belongings, such as handbags and cash after he kidnapped them.

Muyambo, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the charges.

In the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court in November last year, another notorious taxi serial rapist in Gauteng, Lebogang Gift Mokoena, was handed 13 life sentences and 340 additional years.

He was found guilty of 43 counts of rape in October 2018.

This comes after the 29-year-old taxi driver pleaded guilty to 13 counts of rape, eight of kidnapping, nine of robbery, nine of pointing an object that resembles a firearm, two of aiding and abetting someone to commit a sexual offence, and one of sexual assault, News24 earlier reported.

During the sentencing, Acting Judge Cassim Moosa highlighted the growing pressure on the criminal justice system to deal with crimes related to gender-based violence and femicide.

"Sexual abuse of women and children continues unabated. The picture looks even gloomier now. The public is outraged by this growing scourge and there is growing pressure on the court to impose harsher sentences," he said.

Source: News24