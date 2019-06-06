Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Mulls Establishment of Helpline to Fix Lagos Roads

Obviously not amused with the deplorable condition of Lagos roads, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said his administration is considering the establishment of a helpline to locate and carry out rapid repair of potholes across the state.

The governor spoke during an Eid-El-Fitri get-together party to mark the end of Ramadan at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja yesterday also disclosed that the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) which formed part of the Executive Order he signed last week will be fixing the identified roads across the state at night.

He said the helpline would basically assist residents to report failed portions of roads within their communities to the appropriate agency of government.

Sanwo-Olu, who also canvassed the peoples' support for his administration in order to deliver dividends of democracy to all, added that the idea is to make the identified roads motorable and "not those that required total reconstruction.

"To aid prompt repair of the road, we will be establishing help-lines to basically assist residents report failed portion of roads within their community to the state government.

"I must tell you that road repairs is an issue that our government is keen to address immediately. We will need the information from you so that we can set target for ourselves on what we aimed to achieve within specific time.

He reiterated his administration's zero tolerance on indiscriminate disposal of refuse, driving against traffic and other traffic rules and potholes in the state.

Also speaking the wife of Lagos state governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu lauded religious leaders for their efforts and contributions towards enduring peace in the state, urging them to sustain the feat to make the state a peaceful abode for everyone.

According to her, "Through the Ramadan we are taught to seek spiritual advancement and closeness to God, by stepping away from our comfort zone where we indulge in various acts that please us as human beings but which are not acceptable to God".