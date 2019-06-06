South Africa: Justice Minister to Conduct Inspection At Jo'burg Court Following Gang Fight

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola will visit the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday after a gang fight brought court proceedings to a standstill on Wednesday morning.

Lamola, along with court officials, will conduct an inspection at the court. The visit was scheduled for 07:00, his spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, said.

The police said they would pull out all the stops to ensure the safety of residents in a tense Westbury, News24 reported earlier.

Residents called for police intervention after concerns were raised that there could be retaliations after the clash, which may cause havoc in the area.

