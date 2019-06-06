South Africa: Eastern Cape Cops Find Mandrax Worth R30 000 in 10-Year-Old's Schoolbag

A 10-year-old boy was found in possession of drugs with a street value of R30 000 on a taxi destined for Somerset East in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Cookhouse police officers reacted to information from a source about a large shipment of mandrax tablets, which was being transported from Port Elizabeth by minibus taxi, destined for Somerset East, spokesperson Captain Laraine Jonker said.

"A vehicle checkpoint was conducted by Cookhouse police members and a minor, aged 10, was found in possession of 500 mandrax tablets.

"The tablets were concealed in a schoolbag and has an estimated street value of R30 000.

The minor was dealt with in terms of the Child Justice Act and released into the care of his parents.

"The cluster commander of Cradock, Brigadier Madoda Zamkana, is shocked about the incident.

"He wants to sensitise parents to be actively involved in all activities of their children, because children are targeted by ruthless drug dealers to transport illicit drugs, to prevent adult conviction and sentencing," Jonker said.

