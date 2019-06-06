Malawi: Mbakuwaku Attacks MCP, Utm Over Poll Court Proceedings

President of a tiny political party Mbakuwako Movement for Democracy (MMD) Peter Kuwani has launched a blistering attack on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM for rushing to courts over election results without consulting other parties.

Kuwani: Other parties were also disadvantaged by the MCP and UTM

Kuwani said the main opposition MCP and UTM of immediate -past vice president Saulos Chilima, are not justified to challenge the election results.

"They are being hypocritical. Other parties were also disadvantaged by the MCP and UTM," said Kuwani.

Kuwani got 20 369 votes in the presidential election which the MCP and UTM are challenging.

President Peter Mutharika got 1.9 million votes followed by MCP's Lazarus Chakwera who got 1.7 million votes and UTM's Chilima who amassed 1.5 million votes.

Commenting on the issue, UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga said Kuwani should have known that he could not comment on issues which are already before the court.

"We should allow the legal system work," he saod.

MCP publicity secretary Maurice Munthali said this issue was about MCP and the poll results.

"If Mr. Kuwani is aggrieved and wants to go to court, he is free to do so but he cannot dictate what the MCP should do and not to do. He is not MCP. He should mind his own party business," said Munthali.

Political analyst George Phiri said he doubted if Kuwani knew what democracy and human rights are.

"Any one is free to sue if aggrieved. There is nothing wrong with MCP and UTM move to take the Malawi Electoral Commission to court," said Phiri.

Some people say Kuwani is now repositioning himself so that he is recognized by the government.

MCP and UTM want a rerun of the elections as they contend that Mutharika "won a fraudulent election" fraught with irregularities, including alleged stuffing of ballot papers with pre-marked ballots and tempering with election results sheets through tippexing.