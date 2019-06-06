Malawi Govt Agrees to Pay Woman Erroneously Put On Arvs Huge Compesation

Government has finally agreed to pay compensation to a woman who was erroneously put on life prolonging drugs for HIV patients - ARVs.

A woman living with HIV/Aids takes her dosage of antiretroviral drugs

William Chiwaya, lawyer for Agnes Jumbe, said they appeared before High Court judge Ivy Kamanga on Monday in Lilongwe for the assessment of the compensation.

Jumbe was put on anti-retroviral therapy for three years after a medical staff at Thuchila Health Centre in Mulanje swapped her HIV tests with that another person when she went to the health facility for tests because she was pregnant.

Jumbe's husband deserted her upon hearing that she was HIV positive and attracted ridicule from other people in her society.

Chiwaya said also present in the court was a representative from the Attorney General's office Aristotle Mahango.

Spokesperson for the ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Pilirani Masanjala confirmed the meeting took place at the High Court in Lilongwe.

"What is remaining now is to agree on the exact amount of compensation and to agree on terms of payment," said Masanjala.

Jumbe had initially demanded K30 million as compensation.