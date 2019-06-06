Malawi: Mzuzu High Court Gets 6 Poll Petitions - Mhone Challenges Vuwa Victory, Beza Takes On Shaba

The High Court in Mzuzu has received six election petitions as more poll candidates show dissatisfaction with the election results.

Vuwa Kaunda: His poll victory challenged

People's Party vice president Ralph Mhone has taken former presidential aide Symon Vuwa Kaunda to court over the outcome of the parliamentary results in Nkhata Bay central.

Mhone alleges that there were several anomalies during the counting of the votes in the constituency which include Kaunda's son giving money to party monitors which Mhone said might have compromised the outcome of the results.

Mhone has joined hands with another losing parliamentary candidate Justin Prince Banda.

Former cabinet minister Grace Chiumia has also dragged Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to court over parliamentary poll results in Nkhata Bay west.

Another interesting election case is that of Aram Beza vs Henry Shaba.