Eritrea: Seminar to Nationals in Chicago and Indianapolis

Asmara — The Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the US, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals residing in the US cities of Chicago and Indianapolis focusing on the objective situation in the homeland and on regional developments.

Mr. Berhane gave extensive briefing on the progress of the peace and cooperation agreement signed between Eritrea and Ethiopia and its impact in the region.

Indicating that perseverance and unity are the underpinning of the struggle and victory of the Eritrean people, Mr. Berhane called on citizens inside the country and abroad to strengthen organizational capacity and unity and ensure the sustainability of the peace and cooperation prevailing in the region.

The participants on their part expressed readiness to live up to expectations in the implementation of the national development programs.

Mr. Dawit Haile from the Eritrean Embassy in the US also gave briefing on the consular activities and introduction of the new national identity card.