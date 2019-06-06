Eritrea: Nationals in Diaspora Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara — Eritreans in Brisbane, Australia and Atlanta, the US, have celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress".

Speaking at the celebratory event in Brisbane on 1 June, Mr. Mehari Tekeste, Consul General of Eritrea, indicating the significance of this year's Independence Day celebration vis-à-vis the unfolding peace and cooperation prospect in the region, called on the citizens to reinforce contribution.

Pointing out that bygone is the era of hostility and conspiracy, Mr. Mehari called on citizens to consolidate unity and contribution in the implementation of the national development endeavors.

The Chairman of the Eritrean community in Brisbane, Mr. Debesai Tsehaye commending all that contributed in the success of the celebratory event, expressed readiness to reinforce participation in the nation building process.

According to report the event was highlighted by artistic and cultural performances.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals in Atlanta, the US, celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary featuring various programs portraying their attachment with their homeland.

At the event, certificates were handed over to students that completed their secondary school education.