Eritrea: Call for Coordinated Effort to Combat Global Climate Change

Asmara — The Ministry of Land, Water and Environment issued comprehensive statement calling for collective measures to combat global climate change.

The statement issued in connection with the World Environment Day indicated that climate change occurs as a result of the activities humans undertake to improve their livelihood including activities to produce food and consumer goods, to ensure modern transportation services, and to produce necessary energy power supply for living as well as expansion of arable lands.

The report released by the World Health Organization indicates that in 2019 the death rate due to climate change has rose to 8.8 million from that of 7 million in 2014 and called for coordinated effort to control the climate change and save the environment from pollution.

According to the statement from the Ministry, Eritrea was one of the first countries to issue legislation on use of plastic bags in order to preserve the ecosystem.

World Environment Day is being observed for the 47th time at international level.