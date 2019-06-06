Ghana: Talensi Sub Chiefs, Youth Wing Laud Tongraan

Tongo — The sub chiefs of the Talensi Traditional Area in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region in conjunction with the Youth Wing of Tong Nayire have lauded the efforts of the Paramount Chief of the area, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang, for maintaining lasting peace in the area.

According to the two groups, apart from the paramount chief being very instrumental in complementing the government's effort in settling volatile disputes in many of the communities in the area, he had also instituted "Tengmaaluglaung festival" in the traditional area which is a cultural and development durbar used to foster unity and development.

The groups who made the commendation at separate press conference held in the hall of the Talensi Traditional Council last Friday and Saturday respectively, stressed that the contributions of the Tongraan to the peace and development of the area can never be underestimated and appealed to all the indigenes of the area particularly the youth to desist from acts that would discourage him of bringing development to the area.

The spokespersons for the groups, Naab Nyakora Mantii and the chief of Baare, who represented the sub chiefs and Mr Henry Man'tieebe Kpamma who also stood in for the youth wing of Tong Nayire told the indigenes of the area that they should count themselves among the luckiest to have such innovative and development oriented chief.

The groups urged all especially the youth to respect the sanctity of the chieftaincy institution and to desist from acts that could undermine the chieftaincy institution and stated for instance that the current Paramount Chief was the 34th occupant of the revered skins of their ancestor, "Musuor.".

They stressed that it was not for nothing that Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang resigned as a Member of Parliament, to take up the responsibility of the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area but based on its sanctity.

"It is a rare occurrence as we can all attest to the effort and sacrifices required to make, in order to go into the Parliament of Ghana. Therefore, for Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang to have resigned from the house to take up the skin shows how esteemed our skins are and any individual or group who deliberately wants to undermine it will invoke curses upon himself or herself or themselves," they stressed.

The two groups stated that the current Paramount Chief's hard work, dedication, sacrifice and duties to humankind made him to be elected as the Council of State Member for the region and also appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the position of Board Chairman of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

"We want to call on all the people of Talenteng to give the overlord of the area all the needed support to enable him lead the Talensi Traditional Area by complementing the efforts of the government to bring about accelerated development of the Talensi District," the groups indicated.