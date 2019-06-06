Somalia Return to Continental Football After 30-Year Hiatus

There is budding excitement as Somalia make their return to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) club football since 1989.

It is officially thirty years since a local club from Somalia last made an appearance in continental football.

Following the announcement of Somali Football Federation President Abdikani Said Arab that Somalia will be represented by Mogadishu City Club (MCC) in the up-coming qualifiers of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Mogadishu City Club general secretary Omar "Muhaa Kampala" Mohammed expressed happiness about the development.

"This is the first time since the civil war in our country that Mogadishu City Football Club will participate in CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers.