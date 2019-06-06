Somalia: AU Mission Works to Secure Main Supply Routes, Population Centers in Somalia

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said Tuesday its troops are in the process of securing population centers and main supply routes to prevent al-Shabab militants from targeting the local population.

Tigabu Yilma Wondimhunegn, AMISOM force commander, said in a statement that protection of population centers and main supply routes are some of AMISOM's key priorities as it continues to implement the Somali transition plan.

The AU official was speaking in Mogadishu while awarding medals to AMISOM staff officers for their contribution to the restoration of peace and security in Somalia.

Wondimhunegn lauded the 58 military officers for their commitment and service to Somalia.