6 June 2019

Kenya: Central Bank Governor Gets Four More Years in Office

By Julie Owino

Nairobi — CENTRAL Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge has been given four more years in office.

Also re-appointed is his deputy Sheila M'mbijiwe.

The appointments are contained in the latest edition of the Kenya Gazette Gazette, and they will take effect on June 18.

The new development comes at a time CBK is rolling out the new currency notes, which have already attracted two law suits from activist Okiya Omtatah and East Africa Legislative Assmebly (EALA) MP Simon Mbugua, who are contesting the use of an image of Jomo Kenyatta's statue.

