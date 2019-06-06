Uganda: Murdered Family Members Laid to Rest

Bodies of six people killed in Nombe II B Village in Nchune Parish, Kashare Sub-county on Sunday evening were buried on Tuesday.

Claire Ankunda, 5, and Adella Orishaba, nine months old, were children of Mr Junior Aribariho, a mason.

Mercy Owomugisha, who was one-and-a-half years old, Osbert Nuwananya, 8, and Oscar Tarimweba, five, 5, were children of Mr Jonan Nduhura, a boda boda cyclist and young brother to Mr Aribariho.

The five children were buried at the family home close to each other and besides Lydia Kyomuhangi, their step grandmother, who hacked them to death.

Kyomuhangi was lynched by angry residents in revenge on Monday morning.

Also killed

Apofia Kanshabe, 10, and her mother Annet Kyomukama, 25, also killed by Kyomuhangi - her grandmother and her mother, respectively were buried in Rwembazi Village in Mutojo Parish, Kashare Sub-county on Monday.

"I don't know why this punishment came to us and what brought it," Mr Nduhura said at the burial.

Mr Nathan Kinungu, young brother to George Hangamaisho Kooma, who survived death by a whisker and is nursing severe injuries at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, said Kyomuhangi appeared stable throughout that day and the previous days.

"He (Kooma) told me that the women prepared lunch and they ate together. She later started sorting beans she was meant to cook for supper. For him, he took a rest. When he was sleeping, the woman entered the house with a panga (machete) and started cutting him. They wrestled and she left him for dead. The woman then attacked the daughter and her child (granddaughter), who were in same house and the grand children (her stepsons' children) who were in the kitchen, killing all of them," Mr Kinungu said.

He added that Kooma is nursing severe cuts on the face and legs and arms.

"The doctors have told me that the cuts never reached the brain so he might survive but he will be left with scars," Mr Kinungu said.

He said Kyomuhangi had suffered mental illness sometime back.

Rev Yoram Gumisiriza from Nombe Archdeaconry, who preached at the funeral, urged the family and community to be calm and strong saying such incidents have happened elsewhere before.

"This has happened elsewhere. It is not the first time we are seeing this number of coffins," Rev Gumisiriza said.

Report

In 2018, homicide cases were 4,497 compared to 4,473 cases in the year 2017 reflecting a 0.5 % increase. The motives behind such killings include land wrangles, dissatisfaction with delayed/omission of justice, family misunderstandings and business rivalry among others, according to the just released Annual Crime Report.