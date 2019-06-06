Uganda: Seguya Wants to Build Strong 15s Side

In June 2015, Robert Seguya landed the Rugby Cranes coach job on interim basis days after the then tutor, Johannes Beukes, had opted out citing commitments back home in South Africa.

However, days later came John Duncan, another South African to keep Seguya below the pecking order once again. Seguya and Duncan went on to work together from 2015 to 2018 , getting Uganda promoted to Gold Cup and managing third place in 2016,2017 and 2018.

With the Gold Cup off this calendar year, URU opted not to have Duncan back with Seguya being trusted with the job. His first test came against the French Pacific Army in March with a 34-13 victory but there's more to come in shape of the Elgon Cup and more Test matches.

"I am building a team for the future, there is no quick fix to have in place a strong side and we need a plan backed by player depth," said Seguya.

Kenya just presented former U-20 coach Paul Odera as the new Simbas coach after sacking New Zealander Ian Snook.

It's a narrative of putting your own in charge like Uganda has done with Seguya.

Odera is tasked with the objective of giving the side a new face and direction, something many Ugandans would also love to see as well.

Seguya is adamant he needs time to take the side places.

"I closely need to monitor and acquire players with qualities I need to give them a plan and follow them up," said Seguya.

In 17 days' time, Uganda take on Kenya in the Elgon Cup first leg in Kisumu at the Mamboleo Showground before the second leg at Kyadondo on July 13.