Uganda: Minister Cautions Budaka Youth On People Power

The Minister of State for Gender and Culture, Ms Peace Mutuzo, has cautioned the people of Budaka, especially the youth, against paying allegiance to the People Power, a political pressure group associated with Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, saying it has no vision and leadership skills to run the country.

"The NRM government is the one putting on the 'engule' (crown) because we are the people in power and this was attained through democracry. So the youth should understand where they have come from instead of being blindfolded," she said.

Speaking during the belated Women's Day celebrations at Kameruka Primary School at the weekend, Ms Mutuzo noted that the NRM government under the leadership of President Museveni, has made visible achievements in such sectors as health, education and funding various programme towards poverty alleviation.

"The youth are taken into activities they don't understand at all and yet they know NRM is pro-people government that was mandated by the people. The NRM is there and will not go away as others may think. It is growing stronger than before," Ms Mutuzo said.

The government has put emphasis on funding youth, elderly and women projects that would act as a benchmark to address the high levels of poverty in rural areas.

"Various women groups have been empowered right from the grassroot to the national level because of the existing structures," she added.

She explained that for the last 15 years, these village women councils were non-functional but currently all the structures were put in place and are operational with strong structures at all levels.

Ms Mutuzo also urged parents to keep their children in schools and also provide them basic needs.

The Budaka District Woman MP, Ms Pamela Nasiyo Kamugo, urged government to increase funding to the youth and women projects and also extend the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (Sage) programme in the district.

The Budaka MP, Mr Kezekia Mbogo, applauded government for creating a conducive environment that has put women at the forefront in various areas.