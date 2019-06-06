Uganda: Masaka Declared Swine Fever-Free

Government has declared Masaka District swine fever free after its containment in the area.

Early this year, swine fever broke out in Buwunga Sub-county, Masaka District, killing more than 700 pigs before spreading to neighbouring districts such as Rakai and Sembabule.

The African swine fever is a contagious disease that spreads rapidly among pigs.

It is passed on to the pigs in a vicious cycle between soft ticks and wild pigs and through direct contact with infected pigs.

Dr Lawrence Mayiga, the Masaka District production officer, told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that Masaka and other neigbouring districts are now free from swine fever and they will soon lift the quarantine imposed on the movement and sale of pigs.

"The virus is fragile and it is always very active during the dry season, but when it rains, it disappears," he said.

Dr Kirumira Mukasa, the Masaka District veterinary officer, said as a district, they would have already lifted the quarantine but they fear the viral disease could still be experienced in some neighbouring districts.

"We are coordinating with veterinary officers from other districts to ensure that the disease is fully contained in the entire sub region before we lift the quarantine," he said.

Mr Charles Ssewanyana, the chairperson Greater Masaka Multi-stake Pig Association, said containment of the disease had given them a relief since some people had quit the business following the outbreak of the disease.

"Many of our members had lost business as a result of the disease. We are happy that the situation is normalising," he said.

He, however, called upon farmers to continue being conscious and follow the set preventive precautions.

Dr Edward Nsubuga, the Rakai District veterinary officer, also confirmed that the affected villages are no longer under threat and piggery market has normalised in the district.

Masaka is one of the leading producers of pigs in Uganda.

Piggery is a major farming activity in Uganda and one of the main sources of economic livelihoods for many households involved in the sector.

Swine Fever in Masaka

This is the second time swine fever is hitting parts of Masaka sub-region in a space of two years.

In 2017, swine fever broke out in Masaka, killing more than 300 pigs at one farm in Mwalo Village, Kimaanya/Kyabakuza Division.

In 2015, pig farmers in the district also suffered an outbreak of African swine fever, especially in Kabonera Sub-county and areas such as Kabonera 'B', Kiziba, Kasanje and Kyamuyimbwa and parts of Rakai District.