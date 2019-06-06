Liberia: Keep Delicates U..S.$5k Library in Zwedru

The leadership of Kids Educational Engagement Project (KEEP), on Friday, May 31, 2019, dedicated a modern reading room for students at the primary level in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

The project is valued over US$5,000. At the turning over ceremony, held at the Child Friendly School campus, Grand Gedeh County Chief Education Officer, Harris Doe, expressed gratitude to KEEP leadership for the initiative, which he described as key to enhancing the smooth learning of the school-aged children.

"Authorities at the Ministry of Education are grateful to the leadership of KEEP for this facility, because it will enhance the pupils' writing and reading skills, Doe said.

The Child Friendly School is a Public School in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, that has over 500 students enrolled for 2019-2020 academic year.

Mr. Doe however called on on students at the primary level under the Zwedru School System to make best use of the facility. "It is my hope that this reading room will be used for its intended purpose," he added.

The program manager for the Southeastern Women Development Secretariat (SEWODA), Madam Felicia Duncan, praised KEEP and its partners for the reading room project.

Madam Duncan said government does not have all the resources to do everything, therefore it behooves every Liberian to collectively support the country in whatever sector.

She said it is due to the lack of reading rooms, libraries and laboratories, that Liberians are failing in many of the public exams. "If the school system makes best use of the KEEP's newly constructed library, it will make the required impact on the children's learning."

The principal, Alfred Gbarzaryee, has meanwhile promised that the facility will be used for the purpose intended.

KEEP County Coordinator, Albert Thoudou, thanked partners, most especially the Ministry of Education and OXFAM-Liberia, for coordinating their efforts to successfully complete the project. According to him, KEEP has established several reading rooms across the country with two in Grand Gedeh, while others are in Margibi, Montserrado and Gbarpolu counties, respectively.

KEEP believes that reading remains the most fundamental to education, because one cannot learn without good and comprehensive reading skills at the beginning level.

Mr. Thoudou said KEEP remains committed to buttressing government's efforts to establish more reading rooms across the country, which will be well furnished with all the necessary books.