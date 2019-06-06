Liberia: AME University to Graduate 344 Candidates

New Graduate program to put out first graduates

The African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) will on Wednesday June 12, 2019 graduate about 344 candidates for the bachelor degree in various disciplines. This year's commencement convocation is the 19th undergraduate class.

According to the president, Dr. Joseph Isaac, the university qualified the 344 undergraduate candidates having successfully completed all required academic courses, and will be conferred with degrees in different disciplines. The commencement convocation will take place at the Samuel Kayon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

The Accounting Department produced the largest amount of candidates, 96, followed by the Sociology Department, 63. Other disciplines include Management, 62; Public Administration, 53; Economics, 34; Mass Communication, 14; Theology, 10; Political Science, 5; English, 1; and Christian Education, 1.

The AMEU Graduate School will also present its first eight candidates for graduation, who will be conferred with the Masters in Procurement and Finance.

Meanwhile, Baccalaureate Service will be held on Sunday, June 9 at the Trinity Cathedral, Broad Street. The University has selected Reverend Samuel Reeves, Jr., Senior Pastor of the Providence Baptist Church, Monrovia, to deliver the Baccalaureate address.

Rev. Reeves is the Former Pastor of Madison Square Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA. Madison Square Church is an 1,800-member multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, multi-site congregation.

The commencement keynote address to the 19th graduating class will be delivered by Attorney Patricia Russell-McCloud, a servant leader and motivational speaker. She is noted for her futuristic leadership in empowering others.

Globally, Russell-McCloud has spoken in Africa, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and throughout the United States. She was educated at Kentucky State University, and Harvard University School of Law. She served as the 11th National President of The Links, Incorporated, an organization of 12,000 members, which is committed to friendship and service.

Atty. Russell-McCloud also served as the National Parliamentarian for the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

She is the wife of Bishop E. Earl McCloud Jr., 127th elected and consecrated Bishop of the AMEU.

Several students including Emmanuel S. Mars, Francis T. Frondia and Cornelius C. Obinali emerged victorious with highest academic honors 'Magna Cum Laude' and others, Dean's honor. These students will be honored and awarded on Monday, June 10, in the AMEU auditorium. Other students to be honored include Brutus J. Hunder (Class President); James B. Kollie, Wesley N.S. Brown, Horace Zarway, and Yahyesorie Jalloh, among others.

AME University was founded in 1995 under the leadership of Bishop C. Garnett Henning, Sr., 112th Elected and Consecrated Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church (AMEC) and the 26th Bishop of the 14th Episcopal District, in actualization of the dream of the Right Reverend William Sampson Brooks' plan to transform Monrovia College and Industrial Training School into a four- year degree-granting institution.