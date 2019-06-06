Nigeria: Runsewe Hails Daily Trust President Cup Finals

Come June 15 and 16, close to 300 Professional and Amateur golfers will converge at the IBB Golf Club in Abuja to be part of the historical finals of the Daily Trust President Buhari Golf Cup. This will be happening after qualifying rounds were held in all the regions of the nation.

In an exclusive interview with Golf Digest, the Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture and indeed a prominent member of the Nigeria Golf Federation, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe mentioned that making the final of the President Cup happen, Daily Trust had achieved a milestone which other newspaper houses could only strive to emulate.

"For a newspaper house coming this far to honour President Buhari through the game of golf is quite commendable. Daily Trust has done it in style and I say kudos to the management of the company," Runsewe said.