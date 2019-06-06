Namibian Exports to China Safe Despite U.S. Trade War

CHINA'S ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming, has given the assurance that China's imports from Namibia will not be affected by the brewing China-USA trade friction.

Yiming was speaking at a media conference at the embassy yesterday, where he explained the tit-for-tat imposition of import tariffs between the two superpowers since it exploded on the world stage last year.

He was responding to concerns that raw materials such as copper and timber which China buys from Namibia may be affected by import tariffs that the United States has imposed on Chinese finished products.

"We are the end-users of the minerals that Namibia exports to China, such as uranium and copper, and nothing will be affected. Actually, it will open up more opportunities for Namibian products to enter our market," Yiming said.

Early this year, Namibia started exporting beef to China, becoming the first African country to do so.

According to the 2018 trade statistics from the Namibia Statistics Agency released earlier this year, China took over from South Africa as Namibia's top export destination, accounting for 18% of products.

The trade statistics also showed that copper, the top export commodity, went to China.

The ambassador stated that China has a bigger domestic market for most of their products, and it will combine with other markets to absorb the protectionist action of the US. However, whatever these anti-trading actions the US government is doing now will in the long term affect the global economy, including Namibia, he added.

Since February 2018, China-US economic and trade consultations have been conducted, and the two sides have agreed on most possible deals. However, in May this year, the United States imposed additional trade tariffs on Chinese imports worth US$500 billion.

Import tariffs are levies/charges paid by importers on every product they buy from outside the country.

Recently, the US government also imposed sanctions on Huawei, banning the Chinese telecommunications giant from building 5G wireless networks within their borders, and banning American companies from supplying it with various technological components.

Ambassador Yiming said the US provoked the trade friction between the two countries, with its constant demands that led them to imposing tariffs on Chinese goods.

"The USA's extremely selfish behaviour violates the rules of the World Trade Organisation, and damages the multilateral trading system," he charged.

Despite the trading squeeze from US tariffs, Yiming said China does not want a trade war, but is by no means afraid of fighting one.

He called on Namibia to tap into the 1,4 billion consumers from his country by exporting agricultural and primary sector products such as oysters, beef and grapes.