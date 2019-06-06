Namibia: UN Calls On Namibia to Explore Renewable Energy and Green Technologies

The United Nations this week urged local communities and individuals to come together to explore renewable energy and green technologies and improve air quality.

In a speech read on her behalf at the World Environment Day 2019 commemoration in held in Karasburg, United Nations Resident Representative Alka Bhatia highlighted the importance of understanding the different types of pollution and how it affects individual health and environment.

"Often you cannot see it, but air pollution is everywhere. 9 out of 10 people worldwide breathe polluted air. Additionally, air pollution causes 7 million premature deaths annually. However, air pollution, is a preventable problem and actions to reduce it can have an almost immediate effect to the quality of the air," Bhatia said.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, the Deputy Minister Bernadette Jagger stated that the local economy is highly dependent on climate change sensitive sectors such as agriculture, livestock ranching, crop production and fishing.

"Therefore climate change impacts can be catastrophic for us. According to scientific projections, Namibia will became hotter throughout the year with estimated increases in temperatures of 1-3.5 degrees Celsius in summer and 1-4 degrees Celsius in winter by the period 2046-2065.World Environment Day is an opportunity for all stakeholders to commit themselves to the preservation of Namibia's natural resources," Jagger said.

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on 5 June across the world under various themes and this year's theme was 'Beat Air Pollution.'

This year's World Environment Day celebrations also coincided with the commemoration of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Ghandi. The Indian High Commissioner to Namibia, Prashant Angraval, represented by the Head of Chancery, Vinay Kumar demonstrated 'Ghandi in action' by planting 150 seedlings at Karasburg schools as a gesture of respect to Ghandi and symbolic inspiration for future generations.

"Ghandi's contribution to human development is far too great and varied to have been forgotten or overlooked. The world today recognises him as a far more compelling social innovator than humanity ever realized," Kumar said.

In attendance at the official commemoration held at Karasburg Primary School were community members, learners, teachers as well as the respective government authority.