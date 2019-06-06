Angola's Gas, Biofuel Agency Signs Agreement With Exxon

Luanda — The Angolan Gas, Fuel and Biofuel Agency (ANPG) signed last Wednesday an agreement with the American oil and gas firm Exxon for the operations in block 15.

CEO of the public oil company Sonangol, Sebastião Pai Querido (l), and Exxon general executive director, Andre Kostel Nik.

The agreement was signed by the ANPG CEO, Paulino Jerónimo, and Exxon general executive director, Andre Kostel Nik.

The state-owned oil firm Sonangol and ENI have also signed an agreement to operate in block 15.

Block 15 is located in the basin of Lower Congo, south side of Zaire River.

The exploration activities in this block began in September last year.

A total of 17 commercial discoveries have been explored by BP and Esso Angola.